Pacific Grove Police arrest man for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14

SPRECKLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested by them last night after alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Jason A. Cline was arrested in a residence in Spreckles and was charged with a felony of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and a misdemeanor for annoying/molesting children 18.

Police said the initial tip came from a place of worship in the Pacific Grove area but would not give more details. His bail is set at $100,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.