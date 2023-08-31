Santa Cruz project given $33.5 million to create affordable housing and clean transportation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Strategic Growth Council announced $757 million in funding to help build affordable housing in jobs-rich, walkable neighborhoods.

One of the projects is in Santa Cruz and received $33.5 million in new funding. The project is called the "Downtown Library & Affordable Housing Project" located at 119 Lincoln Street and is a partnership between Eden Housing, Inc., For the Future Housing, Inc., and the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.

Read more: Downtown Library Project gets final approval from Santa Cruz City Council

This project:

Will create 124 affordable homes.

Will provide a modern public library, childcare facility, a technology learning center, a rooftop atrium, and onsite after-school programs and wellness programs.

It is located near a planned bus depot, that will provide an electrified bus service within the neighborhood.

“California is reimagining communities around the state to address the ways our cities are changing – adapting to climate change and confronting housing scarcity. These investments will help cut carbon pollution and build more affordable housing as we look forward to a clean energy future," said Governor Newsom.

To read more about the project, click here.