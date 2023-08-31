San Jose man killed in San Martin crash

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says a crash involving two vehicles Thursday morning resulted in the death of a San Jose man near San Martin.

At Around 1:12 a.m. CHP responded to a report that two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Monterey Highway at Highland Avenue.

CHP said that three people were inside a 2022 Ford F150 going eastbound on Highland Avenue, west of Monterey Highway, and were approaching the intersection. A 2023 KIA Forte with one occupant was also approaching the same intersection coming southbound.

The Ford 150 failed to stop at a red light and, this caused the KIA to crash with the left front of the Ford 150. This caused both vehicles to come to a stop and medical personnel arrived shortly after, said CHP.

Both parties were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. While at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center the 48-year-old driver of the KIA died.

The 59-year-old male driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with major head trauma. CHP says he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two passengers of the Ford complained of pain but were not taken to the hospital. One was not wearing their seatbelt and it is unknown if the other passenger was wearing their seatbelt, per CHP.

CHP said the KIA driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No arrests have been made and CHP is unsure if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.