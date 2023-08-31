Salinas area ranks as top ten in the country for best-pay for grad degree holders, study says

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to a study conducted by SmartAsset the Salinas metro area ranks as the 9th best place to earn the most pay for those with graduate degrees in the country.

Nationally, a person can earn $16k more a year with a graduate degree but the new study says that the average is much higher in the Salinas metro area.

Rank Metro Area Bachelor'sDegree Pay Graduate Degree Pay Income difference 9 Salinas, CA $62,104 $91,160 $29,056

SmartAsset said that roughly 12% of the adult population in the Salinas area holds a graduate degree.

The metro area ranked above the Salinas area were: