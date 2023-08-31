Skip to Content
Salinas area ranks as top ten in the country for best-pay for grad degree holders, study says

City of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to a study conducted by SmartAsset the Salinas metro area ranks as the 9th best place to earn the most pay for those with graduate degrees in the country.

Nationally, a person can earn $16k more a year with a graduate degree but the new study says that the average is much higher in the Salinas metro area.

RankMetro Area Bachelor'sDegree PayGraduate Degree PayIncome difference
9Salinas, CA$62,104$91,160$29,056

SmartAsset said that roughly 12% of the adult population in the Salinas area holds a graduate degree.

The metro area ranked above the Salinas area were:

1San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA$102,214$150,281$48,067
2Huntsville, AL$62,477$98,616$36,139
3Trenton-Princeton, NJ$67,321$102,967$35,646
4St. George, UT$40,181$73,872$33,691
5Merced, CA$61,801$94,532$32,731
6San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA$89,031$120,480$31,449
7Provo-Orem, UT$51,825$82,607$30,782
8Visalia, CA$62,918$92,941$30,023
