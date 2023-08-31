Salinas area ranks as top ten in the country for best-pay for grad degree holders, study says
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to a study conducted by SmartAsset the Salinas metro area ranks as the 9th best place to earn the most pay for those with graduate degrees in the country.
Nationally, a person can earn $16k more a year with a graduate degree but the new study says that the average is much higher in the Salinas metro area.
|Rank
|Metro Area
|Bachelor'sDegree Pay
|Graduate Degree Pay
|Income difference
|9
|Salinas, CA
|$62,104
|$91,160
|$29,056
SmartAsset said that roughly 12% of the adult population in the Salinas area holds a graduate degree.
The metro area ranked above the Salinas area were:
|1
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|$102,214
|$150,281
|$48,067
|2
|Huntsville, AL
|$62,477
|$98,616
|$36,139
|3
|Trenton-Princeton, NJ
|$67,321
|$102,967
|$35,646
|4
|St. George, UT
|$40,181
|$73,872
|$33,691
|5
|Merced, CA
|$61,801
|$94,532
|$32,731
|6
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
|$89,031
|$120,480
|$31,449
|7
|Provo-Orem, UT
|$51,825
|$82,607
|$30,782
|8
|Visalia, CA
|$62,918
|$92,941
|$30,023