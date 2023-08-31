Monterey County Fair offering barrels of fun for ‘Buckaroos and Howdy Do’s’

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's that time of year again when you can stuff your face full of funnel cake and make your loved ones go on a ride and hurl right after.

The Monterey County Fair began Thursday and is slated to run through September 4th.

There will be live music, carnival rides, mutton bustin', a junior livestock auction, a rodeo and plenty of exhibits.

The fair is open from Thursday through Sept. 3rd from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on September 4th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission costs are as follows:

Adults (13-61) $14

Seniors (62+) $11

Children (6-12) $7

Children under 5 get in free

Parking from Thursday through Sunday will be at the Monterey Pines Golf Course behind the fairgrounds and cost $25 per car. Saturday through Monday parking will be available at the Monterey Peninsula College for $20 with a free shuttle.

August 31 is free for seniors, military and veterans. On Sept. 1 the fair will be free for children.

For full details, click here.