Body found in sea near Carmel-by-the sea beach

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they recovered a body found in the sea off of Carmel Thursday morning.

Deputies said agencies received reports of the body around 11:45 a.m. and California State Parks recovered the body just after noon off Scenic Road.

The body has been identified but the release of the identity of the deceased will have to wait for notification of next of kin.

Deputies said at this time they haven't been briefed of foul play as the cause of the person's death.