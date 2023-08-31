Body found in sea near Carmel-by-the sea beach identified

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they recovered a body found in the sea off of Carmel Thursday morning.

Deputies said agencies received reports of the body around 11:45 a.m. and California State Parks recovered the body just after noon off Scenic Road.

The body has been identified as 21-year-old Everett Montori a resident of Pacific Grove, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said at this time they do not suspect foul play as the cause of his death. The case is currently under investigation by the coroner to determine the cause of death