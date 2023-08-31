Skip to Content
Bicyclist arrested in Hollister found with drugs and brass knuckles

Photo of the drugs and brass knuckles that were collected on the 1400 block of Fourth Street early Tuesday morning
Hollister Police
Photo of the drugs and brass knuckles that were collected on the 1400 block of Fourth Street early Tuesday morning
By
Published 9:53 AM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a male adult after he evaded police and was found with drugs and brass knuckles on Thursday morning.

Hollister Police said the incident started around 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Fourth Street. An officer pulled over the male adult who was riding on a bike for a traffic violation.

The adult took off on his bike and a chase ensued. The male threw off his backpack and ditched the bike. Hollister Police said the adult went into a nearby neighborhood where he jumped into the back of a moving pickup truck.

Another officer was able to stop and pull over the vehicle and arrest the male adult who was in the back of the pickup truck.

Hollister Police recovered the male adult's backpack where they recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and an illegal set of brass knuckles.

The man was arrested and booked into the San Benito County Jail on multiple drug charges, evading a peace officer and possession of brass knuckles.

