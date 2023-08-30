Vega Road upgraded to soft closure, fire is 70 percent contained

Royal Oaks, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said that a fire started in the Aromas area called the Vega Fire at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire is currently 70% contained.

The fire is reportedly five to seven acres into heavy brush and eucalyptus understory. It posed an immediate structural threat, but CAL FIRE says they are making good progress and are improving control lines.

Credit: Xochitl Valadez Rosario

The fire is at the 100 block of Vega Road with a moderate rate of spread.

Evacuations were underway in the area and CAL FIRE says around 10 homes were evacuated.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that the evacuation warnings have been lifted for Hayes Road.

Vega Road is now a soft closure at San Miguel Canyon Road and Lewis Road per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said that residents may return to their homes on Vega Road.

Residents are asked to drive safely in the area since emergency personnel are still in the area.

"If you feel your residence is threatened please evacuate the area," said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

There is a temporary evacuation point at the Prunedale Library. For more information on evacuation warnings and road closures, click here.

This is a developing story, stay with KION for the latest details.