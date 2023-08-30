Two killed in multi-vehicle crash at Mt. Hermon identified

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON AUGUST 31, 2023 AT 3:41 PM- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified the two killed in a crash in Scotts Valley Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Laurie E. Bryant, 58, and Steven L. Bryant, 62, of San Jose.

Scotts Valley Police Department said that Mt. Hermon Road was closed for serval hours. They have not returned our calls asking for more details on how the crash occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY

Scotts Valley Police Department advises drivers to avoid the area near Mt. Hermon at Skypark Drive due to a crash that has killed at least two people.

SVPD says there are multiple vehicles involved and this has closed east and westbound Mt. Hermon at Skypark and Lockhart Gulch. This will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

CHP Santa Cruz said two people have died as a result of this multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story.