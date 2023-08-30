Two killed in multi-vehicle crash at Mt. Hermon identified, juvenile critically injured

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON SEPT. 1, 2023 AT 3:00 PM- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified the two killed in a crash in Scotts Valley Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Laurie E. Bryant, 58, and Steven L. Bryant, 62, of San Jose.

Police said that the head-on crash occurred at around 4:52 p.m., and involved a gold Acura and a white Ford Econoline van. The two deceased were said to have been inside the Acura.

Police added a juvenile was also inside the Acura and was taken to a local trauma hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition. Investigators did not add what the relation to the juvenile the Bryants had.

The driver of the Ford van sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but observers said the Acura had been driving erratically before crossing into the opposite lane of traffic.

Scotts Valley Police Department said that Mt. Hermon Road was closed until around 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Scotts Valley Police Department advises drivers to avoid the area near Mt. Hermon at Skypark Drive due to a crash that has killed at least two people.

SVPD says there are multiple vehicles involved and this has closed east and westbound Mt. Hermon at Skypark and Lockhart Gulch. This will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

CHP Santa Cruz said two people have died as a result of this multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story.