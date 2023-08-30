Two dead after multi-vehicle crash at Mt. Hermon and Skypark Drive, roads shut down

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Scotts Valley Police Department advises drivers to avoid the area near Mt. Hermon at Skypark Drive due to a crash that has killed at least two people.

SVPD says there are multiple vehicles involved and this has closed east and westbound Mt. Hermon at Skypark and Lockhart Gulch. This will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

CHP Santa Cruz said two people have died as a result of this multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story.