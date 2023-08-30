Suspect found hiding underneath a blanket after alleged Watsonville business break-in
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after a community member called them after noticing a man acting suspiciously on the 300 block of Harvest Drive.
Officers searched the area and found a business with a shattered door, dispatch also notified them that the alarm system had been set off.
A perimeter was set up immediately and an officer and K-9 found the suspected burglar hiding under a blanket.
Kyle Jimenez Camargo, 31, was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.