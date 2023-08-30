Skip to Content
Top Stories

Six people with disabilities injured after crash on Highway 129 with DUI driver

By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:13 PM

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said that a van driver was arrested for DUI after a head-on crash that occurred just past 1 p.m. on Highway 129 near School Road.

The alleged DUI driver was reportedly going eastbound on Highway 129, and there were reports of him weaving in and out of their lane. Another van was going westbound on Highway 129 at around 50 mph, said CHP.

The California Highway Patrol said that the eastbound van got into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with the other van.

Six passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries from the westbound van, said CHP. All six injured passengers were people with disabilities, some were even non-verbal.

The right-side front passenger was the only one of the six injured to suffer major injuries, the other passengers suffered moderate injuries, per CHP.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured in the crash but was arrested for DUI.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content