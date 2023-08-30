Six people with disabilities injured after crash on Highway 129 with DUI driver

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said that a van driver was arrested for DUI after a head-on crash that occurred just past 1 p.m. on Highway 129 near School Road.

The alleged DUI driver was reportedly going eastbound on Highway 129, and there were reports of him weaving in and out of their lane. Another van was going westbound on Highway 129 at around 50 mph, said CHP.

The California Highway Patrol said that the eastbound van got into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with the other van.

Six passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries from the westbound van, said CHP. All six injured passengers were people with disabilities, some were even non-verbal.

The right-side front passenger was the only one of the six injured to suffer major injuries, the other passengers suffered moderate injuries, per CHP.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured in the crash but was arrested for DUI.