Monster Jam truck that appeared in Salinas show damaged in tractor-trailer fire

Published 12:48 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Sacramento Fire Department said they extinguished a fire Tuesday on Eastbound US50 at 34th Street involving a tractor-trailer hauling two monster trucks.

The driver disconnected the tractor before it was involved as well. The fire department said nobody was injured during the fire.

The two monster trucks damaged were Megalodon and Scooby-Doo, both of which are driven for Monster Jam events across the country and worldwide.

Megalodon is one of the two Monster Jam trucks that was damaged in a fire on Highway 50.
FOX40/KTXL.

In fact, Megalodon appeared for the Monster Jam show in Salinas held back in June.

Officials said the monster trucks were on their way to get worked on ahead of a Monster Jam this weekend in San Jose. Officials added that both trucks could potentially be worth around $1 million.

Scooby-Doo is one of the two Monster Jam trucks that was damaged in a fire on Highway 50.
KTXL/FOX40.
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

