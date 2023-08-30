CAL FIRE making good progress on vegetation fire in Royal Oaks, evacuations in place

Royal Oaks, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said that a fire started in the Aromas area called the Vega Fire at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire is reportedly five to seven acres into heavy brush and eucalyptus understory. It posed an immediate structural threat, but CAL FIRE says they are making good progress and are improving control lines.

Credit: Xochitl Valadez Rosario

The fire is at the 100 block of Vega Road with a moderate rate of spread.

Evacuations are underway in the area and CAL FIRE says around 10 homes have been evacuated so far.

There are evacuation warnings for the 0-200 block of Vega Road and all tributary roads and Hayes Road, per the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.

Vega Road will have a hard closure at San Miguel Canyon Road and Lewis Road.

"If you feel your residence is threatened please evacuate the area," said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

There is a temporary evacuation point at the Prunedale Library.

