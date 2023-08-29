Woman dead and man detained after murder in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a murder that resulted in the death of a woman Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Stevenson Street near McAllister Street around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man chasing another man.

They found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and she was taken to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

Police did not say how she was injured. They added there were no reported gunshots.

A male person of interest was detained at the scene, said police.

This is a developing story.