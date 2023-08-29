Skip to Content
Top Stories

Woman dead and man detained after murder in Salinas

Calista Silva KION
By
today at 12:52 PM
Published 12:44 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a murder that resulted in the death of a woman Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Stevenson Street near McAllister Street around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man chasing another man.

They found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and she was taken to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

Police did not say how she was injured. They added there were no reported gunshots.

A male person of interest was detained at the scene, said police.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content