Woman dead and man detained after murder in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a murder that resulted in the death of a woman Tuesday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Stevenson Street near McAllister Street around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man chasing another man.
They found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and she was taken to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.
Police did not say how she was injured. They added there were no reported gunshots.
A male person of interest was detained at the scene, said police.
This is a developing story.