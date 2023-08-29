SPCA Monterey County caring for anemic badger

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County says they are taking care of a badger they found hiding in a garage in Soledad.

He is currently being rehabilitated at the SPCA Wildlife Center. They believe construction scared him or destroyed his burrow.

Blood tests on the little guy showed he was anemic, so he is being treated with iron supplements and vitamin K.

"We will continue to monitor him and offer lots of healthy food, then retest his blood in two weeks to see if his anemia improves, said SPCA Monterey County.