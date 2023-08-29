Salinas Fire extinguish fire at an abandoned house on Smith Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire have extinguished a structure fire at an abandoned house on Smith Street on Tuesday morning.

Muiltple engines arrived on the scene to reports of a structure fire on 13 Smith Street around 5:19 a.m. Salinas Fire said that they saw flames and smoke coming out of the back of the house.

The house was abandoned and had been boarded up according to Salinas Fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly and kept it within the back of the house.

The fire was put within an hour and 30 minutes according to Salinas Fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.