Off duty officers from Hollister help person in a car accident

Hollister Police Department
Published 9:43 AM
Courtesy: Hollister Police Dept.

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- A pair of officers from Hollister took a quick detour on their way to the Magic Kingdom to help someone in need.

Around 5 p.m. on August 28, Officer Schneider and her dad, Hollister Fire Department Captain Schneider, were on their way to Disneyland on their day off when they saw a driver that fell asleep and rolled their vehicle on a remote stretch of highway.

The Hollister Police Department said the dad and daughter sprang into action, called for emergency responders, wrenched the twisted wreck apart with their hands to free the trapped driver, and assessed her needs.

The driver of that car was fortunate and was not seriously injured.

The department said in its Facebook it grateful and fortunate to have the pair working to keep the community safe.

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

