Marina Police looking for porch pirates

Marina Police
Published 9:09 AM
Courtesy: Marina Police Dept.

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police is asking the community's help in searching for some porch pirates.

On August 28th at 3:11 PM, surveillance video captured a car, believed to be a 1990’s Toyota Camry, on the 3100 Block of Messinger Drive.

Courtesy: Marina Police Dept.

The video showed a woman getting out of the vehicle from the front passenger seat and stealing two Amazon packages from a home. The woman was last seen getting back into the passenger side of the Toyota Camry, where it took off towards Lake Drive.

If anyone has any information that can help ID the suspect and/or driver of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Marina Police Department at (831)384-7575.

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

