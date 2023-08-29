Man arrested for homicide in Salinas after allegedly killing romantic partner

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old woman Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Stevenson Street near McAllister Street around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man running down the street saying someone was just killed in a house.

When police arrived they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries inside the home. She was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

Police did not say how she was injured. They added there were no reported gunshots.

A second caller said that a man was running from the area heading toward Davis eastbound. Police said they found suspect Edgar Zaragoza, 25, around a mile and a half from the crime scene on Boronda Road and Fontes Lane.

Police said Zaragoza was "very tired and out of breath" when they found him. He was identified as the man who was running from the area and fled from the residence.

Police say Zaragoza and the female victim were in a romantic relationship and lived together. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for homicide.

This is the second woman this year killed by her romantic partner in Salinas.

