Funding for Kent’s Court housing units repairs have been approved

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $1.5 million to continue to rebuild 19 units for the Kent's Court housing project.

The units at Kent's Court are owned by Monterey County. The County of Monterey's Housing and Community Development needed the extra funding because the project is taking longer than anticipated.

People who lived at the units have not been able to return to their units since the levee breach in March which caused the people to evacuate.

$500,000 of that funding will be used to keep the tenants in temporary housing for another six weeks.

Darby Marshall who is the redevelopment and housing analyst for the County of Monterey shared the project timeline during the board meeting.

Marshall said that they still need restore the grade and driveway that enters the complex. Crews will also need to rebuild fences. Restoration work is expected to be completed by September 30. The modernization project is expected to be completed by Sept. 7.

"Beginning in the first weekend in October we are going to be doing to do new tenant walkthroughs essentially because we have put it all this effort into the units," Marshall said. "We are going to walk the tenants through and do a unit inspection like you would as if they were brand new tenants to a rental property."

Marshall said they hope to have people move back into the units by early to mid October.