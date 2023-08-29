English Ales Brewery has good times, food and beer brewing in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- This place was suggested to me as a backup as I never imagined a Korean reality show would close up the pupusa place I've been dying to try.

I've lived in Marina for two years, and I've never seen this place or heard of it. It's located on Reindollar just past a Korean grocery store and a Thai food place I didn't know existed, maybe I'm just unobservant?

My first impression of the place was that it had a pretty massive parklet area out front; the inside was the show stealer and was filled with different ornaments, or whatever else they could fit onto every tabletop, wall, or ceiling.

The huge vats used for brewing were visible too, which made me excited to try the beer, even though I'm traditionally not a fan of ales.

I liked it all, it made me feel like there were roots that had long been established. After 23 years of business that's to be expected, I suppose.

When it came down to ordering food I was a bit disappointed in the lack of options outside of salad, pub food, and sandwiches. Most British Pubs I've been to have more British food available.

Maybe that's on me for not understanding the difference, if any, between a pub and an ale house.

Bangers Beans and Chips, a Banger Sandwich, and Fish, Banger and Chips, were some of the only British options for food on the menu.

I settled for the Patty Melt since that seemed like the safe option. It was good, it was a solid Patty Melt. Swirly bread, tasty chips on the side and a pickle. Can't hate on a pickle, not enough places serve it anymore.

I figured the star of the show would be the beer and surprisingly I didn't dislike anything on tap.

I got the Big Sur Golden Ale and the Dragonslayer IPA. The Big Sur Golden Ale was refreshing on that hot day and I could definitely taste something citrusy towards the end.

The Dragonslayer IPA was a bit different than most IPAs I've had. It tasted full, without that bitterness but it didn't make me feel like I had instantly put on an extra five pounds. I was a fan of this one.

Overall, I'd say this place isn't for me but I'm glad this place exists to bring variety to the peninsula. They sell their beers throughout shops in the area and I'm happy to hear that they have found success.

It's owned by a local celebrity's family and even has a second location in Capitola. I wish them all the success in the world.