County of Monterey to hold open house for East Laurel affordable housing project

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey said they are partnering with the City of Salinas and Eden Housing for a new affordable housing project.

The new development would add 132 affordable-rate apartments on a 5-acre parcel at 855 East Laurel Drive. This project is expected to help low-income households, including farmworkers and families.

A workshop will be held on Thursday, August 31, to give the community a chance to learn about the project and share their ideas for the design, name, feel, and function of spaces, said the county.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everett Alvarez High School. Burritos from El Charrito will be provided to participants.

Participants can expect the following: project information, meeting the architect and resident service teams, the chance to input ideas and sign-ups for project updates.