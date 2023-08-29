Aggressive dogs allegedly attacking and killing cats in Hollister to be put down

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police Animal Care and Services said that three dogs wanted for allegedly attacking neighborhood cats have been captured.

Hollister Police said they received several reports of a grey, female, Pitbull and her two puppies attacking cats throughout the city. There were reports of a dead cat on West Street on August 13 and an additional report of a cat attack in the area later in the evening.

Then throughout the last few weeks, there have been reports of cat attacks throughout the city that resulted in severe injury or death, said police. Another cat was found dead on Mary Drive.

Alison Silva, who is a cat owner herself and lives on Mary Drive, finds this news very terrifying.

"Really concerning hearing that other people have lost their cats, unfortunately," said Silva.

Hollister Police Animal Care Supervisor Alyssa Bautista tells KION the Pitbulls killed two cats—and injured two more.

On August 28, the owner of the dogs and the animals were located, said police. All three dogs are currently in the care of Hollister Animal Shelter.

"When we made contact with the owner, she did surrender the animals for humane euthanasia," said Bautista. "These animals and their aggression towards other animals, they will not be a candidate for adoption."

The Hollister Animal Shelter wants to remind the public that Hollister Municipal Code 6.13.020 states in part, “Dangerous animal means any of the following: Any animal which, when unprovoked, inflicts injury on or kills a human being, or domestic animal.”

As for the owner of the three Pitbulls, Hollister Police Animal Care Supervisor Bautista tells KION she can face civil liabilities for the deaths and injuries these cat owners are facing.