Two suspects arrested in connection to Monterey Macy's robbery investigation

By
Published 3:43 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people from Modesto have been arrested in connection to a Monterey Macy's robbery investigation where a loss prevention officer was punched in the face.

Police said the incident happened on August 21 around 11:35 a.m.

Witnesses said four people were involved with the robbery and stole around $635 of merchandise before punching the officer in the face and leaving the scene.

25-year-old Cheyanne Burkleo of Modesto was arrested nearby without incident.

A second suspect escaped but police were able to identify him as Ronnie Smith, also of Modesto.

A few hours later, police said Smith and two other people entered the Monterey Police Department to pick up Burkleo from the jail. Police recognized Smith and arrested him without incident.

Another individual was arrested for having outstanding warrants in Monterey County.

Burkleo and Smith were arrested on robbery charges. Smith is also facing an "obstructing a peace officer" charge.

The two other suspects in the robbery have not been found.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Greg Galin at 831-646-3830

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

