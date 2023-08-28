Skip to Content
Two arrested for breaking into a car early Sunday morning

Greenfield Police
By
Published 11:33 AM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police have arrested an 19-year-old adult male and a 15-year-old juvenile male for breaking into a car early Sunday morning.

Greenfield Police said they received community reports that two people were breaking into a car on Pinot Avenue and Cabernet Avenue near Vintage Park around midnight.

When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Uriel Alvarez of Greenfield and a 15-year-old juvenile male of Greenfield next to a vehicle that had been vandalized.

Greenfield Police said that Alvarez had a knife on him and the 15-year-old had stolen tools. Both suspects were arrested on charges with possession of burglary tools

Greenfield Police asks that if you happen to witness any suspicious activity or have concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to us by calling the Non-Emergency phone number at 831-385-8311.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

