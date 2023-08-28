Seaside man arrested in connection to drug overdose death in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Seaside man is in jail after Monterey Police said they found drugs and an assault rifle "ghost gun" at a home they searched on Friday.

It all started after police responded to a suspected overdose death in the Deer Flats area on August 20.

Police were able to track down the suspected supplier at a home on the 100 block of Wisteria Way in Seaside.

It was there Police said they found 12.8 grams of cocaine, 9.96 grams of ecstasy, 194 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana, 28 Lorazepam tablets, 16 suspected counterfeit oxycodone tablets believed to contain fentanyl and a "ghost gun" assault rifle.

The suspect, identified by police as 42-year-old Carlo Aiken, was arrested on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and other drug and weapons-related charges.

His bail is set at $1 million.