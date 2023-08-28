Brookdale fire contained to under two acres

BROOKDALE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CAL FIRE CZU and multiple fire agencies contained a fire located at the end of River Road in the Brookdale area of the Santa Cruz Mountains on Monday.

The fire grew to about 1.4 acres before crews got a handle on it.

Despite temperatures listed at around 90 degrees, winds were non-existent, allowing for crews to work quickly on the fire.

CAL FIRE said the fire burned in grass, woodland and brush and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.