Mobile home fire displaces three adults in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Fire said that three adults are displaced after a fire destroyed their mobile home on Saturday night.

Watsonville Fire responded to a call of a structure fire at a mobile home on 90th block of Portola Circle around 10:20 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed and the three adults who were inside the mobile home were already evacuated.

Firefighters evacuated neighbors on each side of the engulfed mobile home. Watsonville Fire said that the neighbors were allowed to return to their homes around midnight.

The fire did not spread to any nearby mobile homes or vegetation. There were also were no injuries.

Watsonville Fire said the three adults are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is still under investigation.