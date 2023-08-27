Man shot outside of a Burger King, police now have leads to suspect involved

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON AUGUST 28, 2023 AT 2:20 PM- Salinas Police is investigating a shooting that injured a male victim outside of a Burger King on South Sanborn Road on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting that took place outside of the restaurant. When officers got to the scene, they located a male victim in his 30's with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The shopping center the man was shot at is mainly comprised of small local businesses.

"It definitely is scary, you know, coming. I walk to work, so imagine walking to work and that would happen to me. It kind of feels weird knowing that it literally happened, like right here in the parking lot where outside where I work." said Paul Barbieri who works in the shopping center.

An employee at another store across the street says theyre worried the shooting will draw customers away.



"When it is in the afternoon, when it starts to get dark, everyone comes out, but that's when it's scary. And many, many people are afraid to come and buy," said Jesus Ibarra Mendez.

Police can confirm there was only one shot but some people who were there say they heard two.

The Salinas Police Department says they have not caught the suspect but they do have some leads thanks to witnesses that came foward.

"We're still working with the community that's provided us with some video, giving us some good statements, and we're still actively investigating it," said Brian Johnson, Commander for the Salinas Police Department.

According to Salinas Police, the male victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

If you know any information about the shooting, you can call Salinas Police at 831-775-4222.