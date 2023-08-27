Man shot outside of a Burger King, expected to survive

Skip to Content
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is investigating a shooting that injured a male victim outside of a Burger King on South Sanborn Road on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting that took place outside of the restaurant. When officers got to the scene, they located a male victim in his 30's with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to Salinas Police, the male victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Salinas Police said they do not have any suspect information to give out at this time. If you know any information about the shooting, you can call Salinas Police at 831-775-4222.

