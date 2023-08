SALIANS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that one person is dead after a single vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night.

The crash was near Natividad Road and Rainier Drive. For an unknown reason, an 18-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, said Salinas Police.

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

There was nobody else in the vehicle or injured in the crash.