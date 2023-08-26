Josh Jacobs re-signs with Raiders on one year deal

LAS VEGAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The standoff between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders has reached it's end.

The running back will be returning to the team after both sides agreed to terms on a one year, $12 million contract. This replaces the franchise tag placed on Jacobs that would've been worth about $10 million.

According to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Jacobs can also earn another $200,000 in incentives.

Jacobs broke out last season becoming the first Raiders player since Marcus Allen in 1985 to lead the NFL in rushing with 1,653 rushing yards. He also led the league in touches, yards from scrimmage, and also had the NFL's longest run of the season with his 86-yard walk-off in Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 27. The running back tied a few career highs with 12 rushing touchdowns and 400 receiving yards on 53 catches.

The team has since made the news official.