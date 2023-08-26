Skip to Content
Joby Aviation reportedly will choose Ohio or North Carolina for new factory, not Marina

today at 1:31 PM
Published 1:28 PM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Joby Aviation has had a long-time presence in Marina, but hopes for expansion may have seemingly been dashed with the announcement that Marina has missed the cut for a new air taxi factory.

TechCrunch cites unnamed sources that tell them that a new factory will be built in either Ohio or North Carolina. While the company has not commented on any final decision, Joby has been hearing offers for a home for a new 580,000-square-foot aircraft manufacturing facility.

Joby told TechCrunch “As we have previously announced, we are in the process of selecting a location for our scaled manufacturing facility,” a spokesperson said. “We have received a considerable amount of interest from states around the country and we continue to work to secure the very best long-term solution and incentive package.”

Monterey County Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Alejo took to social media to express his disappointment in the news.

Joby Aviation set up its new headquarters in Santa Cruz back in early June.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

