Classic cars and tasty ribs took over Old Town Salinas

SALINAS, CA - Crowds filled the streets of Old Town Salinas today, supporting the eighth annual Salinas Police Activity League car show and rib cook-off. Businesses like Portobellos on Main Street are getting more people to come in because of the events on Saturday according to the manager Gabriel Ruelas.

“Definitely more business,” Ruelas said. “You would think with a rib cook-off, it really wouldn't do it, but actually we had a lot of people come over this morning right away when we opened the doors at eight. We had a full house"

People came from near and far to enjoy some classic cars and barbecue in Old Town Salinas on Saturday. Storefronts on Main Street just like Trish Truimpho Sullivan, the owner of Downtown Book and Sound, said that this is exactly what they like to see.

“This is the kind of event we want to have downtown where they involve the businesses,” Triumpho Sullivan said. “And we can be seen, and people come in and look around, even if they're not buying anything. We've got a big crowd today.”

Although Trish is in favor of this event, she is not a fan of shutting down the street on a weekly basis, especially when tents block her storefront.

“Closing the street every weekend, every Saturday is not good,” Truimpho Sullivan said. “In fact, it's detrimental. And business for us anyway, has been down 30% overall, because people have come out of the habit of coming downtown. They can't find parking because there's a festival every week.”

Other business owners say that they appreciate the extra attention and foot traffic from weekend events in Old Town.

“We honestly love it because the community needs it,” Ruelas said. “It needs to grow. So a lot of people actually don't know where around until they come during an event and then they honestly get the wow we didn't know you guys even existed.”

KION’S own Dann Cianca helped judge the rib cook-off this year and loved the energy of the event.

“I feel like it's one of the highest honors in the world to be able to eat ribs first of all,” Cianca said. “which are delicious and also support the latest Veterans Day Parade.”

The results are in, and Greenfield American Legion has been crowned this year’s rib cook-off winner. All the proceeds from the event earlier today will go to benefit the Salinas Veterans Day Parade.