Actor Michael Peña visited students at Virginia Rocca Barton School in Salinas

Alisal Union School District
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some lucky students from Virginia Rocca Barton School were visited by actor Michael Peña, announced the Alisal Union School District.

The actor is known for his roles in movies such as Ant-Man, its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp and the title role in Cesar Chavez, met with students during a recent visit to First Tee.

Peña will be in the title role of a biopic about Jose M. Hernandez, the first Latino astronaut in the United States, and he shared a clip of the movie with the students.

Ricardo Tovar

