Running after medals and purse thieves is North Salinas High track star Clara Adams

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A North Salinas High School track star is being called a local hero after literally chasing down someone for stealing a purse.

It all happened at El Dorado Park on the North side of town. 14-year-old Clara Adams saved the day last weekend at her father’s birthday party when recovering a stolen bag from one of the party guests, Nikki Gilllot.

“I turned around,” Gillot said. “And my purse was gone.”

Clara Adams did not think before doing so and just went straight into action once she heard what happened.

Clara Adams and her father David Adams.

“She's crying, almost screaming, I didn't know what was wrong,” Adams said. “And then I finally hear, like, what happened?"

The North Salinas High School Track extraordinaire, was on her way to the restroom when she realized Nikki’s purse was missing. Earlier, she noticed a man riding a bike around the park with multiple bags. She realized one of those bags belonged to Nikki.

“But I ran down there. I stopped him from riding away,” Adams said. “I just asked him for the purse. I avoided confrontation. It wasn't really necessary.”

In the end, Clara was able to retrieve the purse.

Clara’s dad and North Salinas Sprint Coach, David Adams, say this whole incident speaks to Clara’s overall character and the incredible human being she is.

Nikki Gilllot and Clara Adams.

“Claire's humble and she takes in everything in this whole situation,” Adams said. “We just thought it was a done deal. We did expect all this because to us it's just a normal thing.”

And although what Clara did was admirable, and there were other adults in the area during the incident, David doesn’t advise other teens to chase down a suspect the same way.

“I would never advise anybody's kid's going to do something like that,” Adams said. “But my kid I've always taught her to defend those who can't defend herself. And that's kind of the most she got into.”

She didn’t get a medal for her heroics, but Clara is looking to win some new medals as she focuses her shift on her first high school track meets. As it stands, she has 91 total medals before entering high school.

Nikki Elliot was a local track legend as well, who was recognized for a heroic act as a teenager and hopes that Clara gets all the recognition she deserves.