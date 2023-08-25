Four people sentenced for molesting minors in Monterey County

Salinas man receives 18 years to life for sexually assaulting 9-year-old multiple times

SALINAS, CALIF.: A 64-year-old Salinas man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison this week for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl multiple times in the span of five years.

Jose Pablo Medrano was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl. The D.A. said he initially made contact with her because he was the husband of a woman who was babysitting her.

The young girl, identified as "Jane Doe," testified that Medrano would drive her to the store in order to assault her without getting caught.

Doe also said Medrano threatened that if she ever told anyone he would take her to Mexico.

Due to his conviction, Medrano is required to register as a sex offender for life.

21-year-old sentenced to 15 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor

SALINAS, CALIF.: A 21-year-old Salinas man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times dating back to when both individuals were under the age of 18.

The D.A. said Emanuel Rene Campos was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week.

Campos was accused of sexually assaulting a male household member who was five years younger than him and over the course of several years.

The abuse was discovered in September 2022 and at that time the victim, identified as John Doe, said it was going on for many years.

Charges against Campos include four counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 and three counts of oral copulation with a person under 18. It also includes three counts of sodomy with a person under 18.

Campos will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction and sentencing.

Greenfield man sentenced to six years for molesting a minor

The third man sentenced on child molestation charges was Juan Jimenez Ramirez, 29, of Greenfield. Pacioni said he will serve the middle term of six years in prison for one count of molesting a child under 14 years old.

Ramirez will have to register as a sex offender for at least 20 years. Jane Doe said that Jimenez molested her when she was under 14 after driving her to the local Walmart, said Pacioni.

Marina man sentenced to six years for molesting a minor

The fourth man sentenced today on child molestation charges was 33-year-old Jace West Esquivel of Marina. He was sentenced to 8 years in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was charged with meeting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and violation of a criminal protective order. During his plea, Esquivel admitted to having committed a prior strike offense.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life, said Pacioni.

On the morning of Feb. 28, 2022, Esquivel sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl. The minor then told her mother about the messages and the case was turned in to the Marina Police Department.

A detective with Marina Police then posed as the victim and arranged a meeting with Esquivel two blocks from her school. Esquivel was arrested but later posted bail.

A court-ordered protective order was issued and Esquivel was prohibited from contacting his victim. However, Esquivel tried contacting her again by sending her an explicit message; which violated the criminal protective order, said Pacioni.