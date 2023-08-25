Extra patrols at Bradley Elementary after non non-credible threat to school made

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office informs the community that they will be stepping up patrols around Bradley Elementary Friday after a non-credible threat was made to the school.

Bradley Elementary School Principal Andrew Donnelly-Crocker said in a letter to parents that on Thursday afternoon they received a report from a community entity about a potential threat on campus.

This incident alleged a student was threatening another student during physical education class.

Thursday evening the assistant superintendent was notified to initiate the Threat Assessment Protocol, said Principal Donnelly-Crocker. No credible threat was found on campus and classes would resume on Friday.

"Our campus takes this matter seriously and investigates all reports," said Principal Andrew Donnelly-Crocker.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office added that they spoke to all people involved last night and no credible threat was found to the school.