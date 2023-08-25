A’s could play some home games at Oracle Park until Las Vegas move

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you thought the Las Vegas Athletics sounded like a fever dream, in comes the San Francisco Athletics. Because I guess San Jose was too close to the Giants market but the actual city isn't.

In a recent conversation with Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, A's club president Dave Kaval mentioned that splitting Oracle Park with the Giants is one option. That would be for the 2025 to 2027 season because the Las Vegas ballpark isn't expected to be built until 2028. The lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after 2024.

“It really comes down to the league and the (players) union and their decision to what makes the most sense,” Kaval said to Akers. “We’re kind of deferring to them on that. We’re providing all the necessary information that they need. But in the end, we’re going to take direction from the league in the interim.”

One such reason the A's would want to play their games in San Francisco that Shea pointed out is due to their deal with NBC Sports California that runs through 2033 and is close to $60MM a year.

If the Giants would even consider this is another question... The point is that the A's are in limbo and there is no agreement in place for a home past the 2024 season.