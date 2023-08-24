Skip to Content
Man accidentally shoots himself with unlawfully possessed gun in Greenfield

today at 12:53 PM
Published 12:52 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that on Monday they were sent to a local hospital for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

A 33-year-old man from Greenfield walked into the Emergency Room, said police. They discovered through their investigation that the man was in unlawful possession of a firearm. 

The firearm was in the man's pants pocket when he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Police said the suspect was discharged from the hospital the following day.

Detectives will now be looking for criminal charges through the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

