Hazel Hawkins and Watsonville Community Hospital to receive over $18 million in loans

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom announced Thursday $300 million in zero-interest loans for 17 distressed community hospitals throughout the state.

This includes two hospitals on the Central Coast. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in San Benito County and Watsonville Community Hospital in Santa Cruz County were included in this loan program, announced Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

Hazel Hawkins will get $10 million as part of the program and Watsonville Community Hospital $8.3 million.

“Across the country, community hospitals are experiencing financial stress like never before. These hospitals are often the only acute health care access point in their area,” said Governor Newsom. “In partnership with the legislature, we are working to keep the doors open so Californians can access critical care close to home.”