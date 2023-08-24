Approval given to increase dumping fines by 25x in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Board of Supervisors approved increasing dumping fines for first and repeat offenders.
The maximum fine increased from $500 to $10,000. The amendment increases the fines specific to illegal dumping violations and gives authority to the CAO to delegate lead enforcement to a county department and/or staff person.
First-time offender fines went from $100 to $2,500. A second offense went up from $200 to $5,000.
Third-time offenses went from $500 to $10,000.
There will be a combination of cameras for surveillance and increased signage to help enforce this new ordinance.
The ordinance will take effect thirty days after adoption.