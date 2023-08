SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A tradition like no other the annual Rib Cook Off will be held in Old Town Salinas on Saturday.

Packed with local celebrity judges, KION's own Dann Cianca will be there to judge the tenderness and juiciness of each rib.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

All proceeds will go to benefiting the Veterans Day Parade.