16-year-old arrested in relation to drive-by shooting from May

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a shelter-in-place order on the 700 block of Palm Avenue Thursday morning was due to an arrest made in a drive-by shooting investigation.

Members from the Watsonville Police Special Response Team took into custody a 16-year-old Watsonville resident connected to the shooting from back in May. No victims were reported during the shooting.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall and charged with shooting in the direction of an occupied dwelling.