Skip to Content
Top Stories

16-year-old arrested in relation to drive-by shooting from May

Watsonville Police
By
Published 4:17 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a shelter-in-place order on the 700 block of Palm Avenue Thursday morning was due to an arrest made in a drive-by shooting investigation.

Members from the Watsonville Police Special Response Team took into custody a 16-year-old Watsonville resident connected to the shooting from back in May. No victims were reported during the shooting.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall and charged with shooting in the direction of an occupied dwelling.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content