WWE HOFer Terry Funk dead at 79 ￼

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has died, according to WWE legend Mick Foley on Wednesday.

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.



If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

A cause of death was not announced.

Funk started in the wrestling business in 1965 and went on to perform for five decades for All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE, the WCW and ECW.