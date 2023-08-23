WWE HOFer Terry Funk dead at 79 ￼

Skip to Content
Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has died, according to WWE legend Mick Foley on Wednesday.

A cause of death was not announced.

Funk started in the wrestling business in 1965 and went on to perform for five decades for All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE, the WCW and ECW. 

