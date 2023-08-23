‘Touch-A-Truck’ returns to Rodeo Grounds on Sunday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Families of all ages will have some fun on Sunday Aug. 27.

The 9th Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held at the Rodeo Grounds at the Salinas Sports Complex from noon until 4 p.m.

The event will benefit Coastal Kids Home Care which helps children and families throughout the Central Coast cope with serious illnesses and disabilities.

Kids will be able to explore over a variety of vehicles in the fields of construction, utility, agriculture, and emergency fields. The vehicles will be provided by local businesses and organizations in the area.

The event will also have plenty of food trucks and live entertainment starting at 12:15 p.m.

There will also be a chance to enter a raffle which includes tickets to Disneyland and other local attractions.

Admission to Touch-A-Truck will be $5 per person and kids under 2 are free.

For more information and on how to purchase tickets click here