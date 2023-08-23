Seven new members inducted into California Hall of Fame

Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum on Tuesday inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame.

This year's class was full of posthumous trailblazers in public service, sports, music, and entertainment. They join over 100 other Californians previously inducted.

The 16th class inducted:

Carrie Fisher: Actress and Screenwriter

Maggie Gee: Pilot and Physicist

Etta James: Singer

Jose Julio Sarria: LGBTQ Rights Activist and Pioneer

Vin Scully: LA Dodgers Broadcaster

Shirley Temple Black: Actress and Public Servant

Archie Williams: Olympic Gold Medalist and Educator

“We are thrilled to announce the newest class of inductees joining some of our state’s most revolutionary, innovative, and brightest in the California Hall of Fame," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "The outstanding legacy of this group has and will continue to embody what it means to be a Californian. There is no doubt their legacies will continue to live on and inspire millions across our state for generations to come.”